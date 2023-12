Merry Christmas

To you all, you lovely lot, hope you've had the perfect day.Well it all came together of course with something resembling military precision with a few bickers and stresses but also a lot of good food and laughs.Up to get the kitchen sorted and breakfast prepared - moving and laying the table, finding the chairs, and getting the ingredients ready for the smoked salmon and scrambled eggs champagne breakfast - S and co arriving at 11.After breakfast, present opening with more champagne and chocolates - Dave's Hotel Chocolat sleekster was polished off. Mum watched the King and then a few people watched Toy Story 4 while I started getting stuff together for dinner. S and co went off for a walk.The hardest part of the day was cooking the dinner , mainly with Dave, although N made the gravy. A lot prepared yesterday thank goodness, but it's still hard logistically to cook Christmas dinner for 9 with one oven and a hob with only 3 functioning rings. But roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, red cabbage and the parsnip and chestnut wellington finally made it onto the table - if a little later than planned at 7.Break after with some charades, and a few of us went in to see the Ghosts finale - then trifle, fabulous cheeses, cava and sherry. Finished off the evening by rewatching most of Bridesmaids while Dave and N tidied and washed up.Sisters https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-25 Tis the season https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-25 25 December 2023Walthamstow E17