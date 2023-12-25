Previous
Merry Christmas by boxplayer
Merry Christmas

To you all, you lovely lot, hope you've had the perfect day.

Well it all came together of course with something resembling military precision with a few bickers and stresses but also a lot of good food and laughs.

Up to get the kitchen sorted and breakfast prepared - moving and laying the table, finding the chairs, and getting the ingredients ready for the smoked salmon and scrambled eggs champagne breakfast - S and co arriving at 11.

After breakfast, present opening with more champagne and chocolates - Dave's Hotel Chocolat sleekster was polished off. Mum watched the King and then a few people watched Toy Story 4 while I started getting stuff together for dinner. S and co went off for a walk.

The hardest part of the day was cooking the dinner , mainly with Dave, although N made the gravy. A lot prepared yesterday thank goodness, but it's still hard logistically to cook Christmas dinner for 9 with one oven and a hob with only 3 functioning rings. But roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, red cabbage and the parsnip and chestnut wellington finally made it onto the table - if a little later than planned at 7.

Break after with some charades, and a few of us went in to see the Ghosts finale - then trifle, fabulous cheeses, cava and sherry. Finished off the evening by rewatching most of Bridesmaids while Dave and N tidied and washed up.

25 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dorothy ace
A Christmas to remember!
We had just 3 and I made a lasagna because it’s easy and we all enjoy it. No I’m not Italian, English through and through with a we bit of German.
December 26th, 2023  
