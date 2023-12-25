Sign up
Photo 1721
Tis the season
December festive words 25
Could I get everyone to stay still for a moment so I could take a festive picture - no they were too desperate to get stuck into their Christmas dinner - this was the best of a bad bunch.
Merry Christmas
Sisters
25 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7805
photos
166
followers
190
following
Tags
christmas
,
dec23words
