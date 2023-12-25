Previous
Tis the season by boxplayer
Photo 1721

Tis the season

December festive words 25

Could I get everyone to stay still for a moment so I could take a festive picture - no they were too desperate to get stuck into their Christmas dinner - this was the best of a bad bunch.

Merry Christmas https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-25
Sisters https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-25

25 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise