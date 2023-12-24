Sign up
Photo 1720
Festive food
December festive words 24
Christmas Day trifle prepared and ready.
Christmas Eve buffet
24 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
christmas
,
dessert
,
festive
,
trifle
,
pudding
,
festive food
,
dec23words
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s some trifle! Happy Christmas
December 24th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
OMG, I'm on my way!
December 24th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely. Merry Christmas🎅☃️
December 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, yes please.
December 25th, 2023
