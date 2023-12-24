Previous
Festive food by boxplayer
Festive food

December festive words 24

Christmas Day trifle prepared and ready.

Christmas Eve buffet https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-24

24 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Lesley ace
Wow, that’s some trifle! Happy Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
OMG, I'm on my way!
December 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely. Merry Christmas🎅☃️
December 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, yes please.
December 25th, 2023  
