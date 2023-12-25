Sign up
Previous
Photo 2070
Sisters
Displaying their Christmas presents - scarves brought back from Jordan.
Merry Christmas
Tis the season
25 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7805
photos
166
followers
190
following
567% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
25th December 2023 12:49pm
Tags
sisters
sister
scarf
scarves
Dorothy
ace
Cute girls and beautiful scarves
December 26th, 2023
