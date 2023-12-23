Sign up
Previous
Photo 2069
H's Café
The smell of frying coming out of this greasy spoon almost made us go in here rather than our booked Finnish Christmas lunch at the Finnish church round the corner.
Note the glorious motto: "Where You Know You've Had A Sandwhich"
Poinsettia
Colourful
23 December 2023
Rotherhithe SE16
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
sign
street
café
shop front
greasy spoon
Lesley
ace
Love it….including the dodgy spelling!
December 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It doesn’t look very inviting but guess if it smelt good then maybe worth giving a go.
December 23rd, 2023
