H's Café by boxplayer
Photo 2069

H's Café

The smell of frying coming out of this greasy spoon almost made us go in here rather than our booked Finnish Christmas lunch at the Finnish church round the corner.

Note the glorious motto: "Where You Know You've Had A Sandwhich"

23 December 2023
Rotherhithe SE16
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Lesley ace
Love it….including the dodgy spelling!
December 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It doesn’t look very inviting but guess if it smelt good then maybe worth giving a go.
December 23rd, 2023  
