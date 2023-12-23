Poinsettia

In the Finnish church while waiting to go up for our Finnish Christmas lunch.
Big Sainsbury's order arrived this morning and amazingly they had virtually everything we'd ordered. Found space for all of it in the fridge and an overflow box in the spare room and we all had a casual bread, cheese and herring breakfast. N had arrived late yesterday evening so we gave him his birthday present of Walthamstow distilled brandy.
S and N, I and M left to make their own way to the Finnish church and T and B arrived from the flat to get a lift in our car. Went via mum's to pick her up arriving in good time for our booked lunch. This was the usual yummy buffet of vegetable casseroles, ham, salmon, herring and salads followed by pastries and coffee / tea.
Took mum home after and returned to ours to find S and N in a feverish activity of present wrapping. They left in an Uber to go to their car sitting house and T and B and us had a substantial snack of B's home-made veggie sausage rolls with salad. M and I arrived as we were tucking in.