Urban Christmas

The Christmas tree at the bottom of the high street.
Not working today so had plenty of time to get stuck into the remaining tasks on the to do list. Indulged in a lie-in - seemed to be the first for ages. Felt a bit less frantic.
Cleaned the fridge and kitchen while Dave hoovered and tidied up the outside. I cycled to the International Supermarket and the Lithuanian shop to pick up bread and sundries. Had just got back and started on the meal plan and shopping list when T and B arrived. I took them to Caroline's flat down the road where they'll be staying.
S arrived not too long after and I put the online shopping order in while we chatted. Ordered takeaway from Taro and I and M arrived just in time. More chat, bubbly, Lithuanian cheesecake before Dave and I left them to it and went to bed.