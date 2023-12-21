Previous
Trying to stay so. Thanks for all the good wishes with my increased Christmas panic - I'm actually not usually this bad, but we don't normally have nigh on 10 people at the Christmas table. And the thing I'm having to apply for at work is really messing with my head.

Spent all day on it and only managed to complete two of the six skills and it's due on the 29th. Popped out at lunchtime to pick up extra parking permits from the library and found Dave had returned from his half day.

After work, tidied up the table and kitchen table tops of junk and clutter and am now waiting for the halloumi peppers to be done.

Susan Wakely ace
Before you know it it will all be over with memories of a great time.
December 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
All will go really well, I am sure.
December 21st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Every year the same! We're all in this together! Merry Christmas for all the *right* reasons!
December 21st, 2023  
