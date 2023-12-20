Previous
Cheese and mushroom omelette

I got hungry while out and about so dropped into a café for a bite - turned out to be enormous.

Felt seriously frantic and stressed with all that needed doing and there were a few tears. But once we'd redone our lists, things felt a bit better. Wrote out all our Christmas cards - very late - and did another present audit.

Left Dave beavering with getting the bed linen sorted and went off to check out Caroline's flat where T and B will be staying. On from there to Oxford Circus via the café on the high street for an omelette. On Oxford Street, poked my nose in M&S but didn't buy anything and looked for a small handbag with lots of zipped pockets for my mum, but couldn't find anything - sure there used to be more of those suitcase and bag shops.

Travelled back north to Crouch End where I looked around the gift shops and charity shops and found some more presents. Also bought myself the Seasalt coat I'd been eyeing up the last time I was in one of their shops - picking up a nice red and pink patterned snood for my mum.

Met mum after in the Art House Cinema to watch Finnish film Fallen Leaves by Äki Kaurismäki - excellent little offbeat love story set in a down-at-heel Helsinki. Lots of trad Finnish songs which my mum loved. Uber after to take mum back to her flat.

Quite a plateful.
