Santa by boxplayer
Santa

An odd Santa snow globe type thing in a charity shop window.

20 December 2023
Crouch End N8
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
A jolly little Santa.
December 20th, 2023  
