Previous
Photo 1717
Santa
December festive words 20
An odd Santa snow globe type thing in a charity shop window.
Cheese and mushroom omelette
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-20
20 December 2023
Crouch End N8
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th December 2023 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
ornament
,
santa
,
father christmas
,
santa claus
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
A jolly little Santa.
December 20th, 2023
