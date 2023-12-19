Advent candle

In the church where our choir sang during the lunchtime carol service.
Miserable morning - dark and wet and I was exhausted having had a restless night, too much needing to be done. Could barely get myself together to get out of the house. At work, I managed to spill my porridge on the floor so had to waste time cleaning that up. Not a good start.
Tried to make a start on the allowance application and did come up with examples to use as evidence, but still a lot to do and a lot of work disruptions also. Choir carol service at lunchtime was a nice respite though I ended up next to someone who kept going off piste with her note finding and putting me off.
Late and tired home so couldn't face doing anything other than eating supper and collapsing - but will all need doing tomorrow, running out of time.