Santa and Rudolf

Looking too good to eat. In fact I won Rudolf at the Melrose Quartet's Christmas concert quiz last year. Santa is more recent - a present from Dave's colleague.
A lovely chilled day before the hordes return tomorrow. A lie-in and a root through our fancy dress boxes to see what we had for our Nordic-themed New Year. Cycled into the gale and rain in search of a few outfit things and was enticed into Sainsbury's where I bought new towels and a duvet cover set in the sale along with clothes.
Afternoon watching Ghostbusters and chilling some more. T and B turned up later after a long walk and we ate baked potatoes with a variety of fillings followed by random desserts (Lithuanian cheesecake, baklava and Polish plums in chocolate) and cheeses while watching The Croods 2. Very funny.