Photo 1728
Year's end
December festive words 31
World famous Finnish folk singing trio Värttinä make their debut in a suburban house in Beeston. Part of our Nordic-themed New Year.
31 December 2023
Beeston, Nottingham
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7820
photos
164
followers
189
following
Views
6
Album
Yearly themes
Tags
costume
,
new year
,
finnish
,
fancy dress
,
värttinä
,
dec23words
,
year's end
