Previous
Holidays by boxplayer
Photo 1725

Holidays

December festive words 28

A typical activity for the holidays - a good board game. M mulls over the possible answers to a tricky question in Trivial Pursuit.

Mulled wine https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-28

28 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I haven't played trivial pursuit for years
December 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
a tricky question , can you phone a friend ??? aahh wrong game
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise