Essen candle by boxplayer
For an aperitif and pr-dinner nibbles, we walked to Essen, a very fine deli and wine bar on the high street.

30 December 2023
Beeston, Nottingham
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Corinne C ace
Nice pic
December 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like the old candle in an empty wine bottle approach.
December 31st, 2023  
