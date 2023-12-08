Previous
Road closed by boxplayer
Road closed

The local Facebook groups are all boiling over ranting about the latest LTN (low traffic neighbourhood). Waltham Forest is a pioneer in implementing LTNs having got a load of EU money way back to create what was then called mini-Holland. It transformed the travelling lives of us cyclists and pedestrians for the better and similar exercises continue to do so. I can't say I don't love them - this particular road and nearby ones were terrible for fast drivers whizzing along making them more unsafe than the main roads with their dedicated cycle lanes.

Of course the surrounding main roads are now gridlocked. Once the significant numbers of people using their cars unnecessarily see sense and walk / cycle / get the bus - the roads will be free for those who have no choice but to drive.

Working from home day and lovely and bright - cycled to the post office to send off mum's Finnish bank form. Discovered with a shock this morning that I was on call - somehow missed that. Luckily M is able to cover for the one night I'm out.

8 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

