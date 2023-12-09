Christmas at Kew

Too many to choose from: the Princess of Wales conservatory with colourful greenhouse; the Temperate House; the Christmas Turkey Oak (haha); patterns on the ground; Palm House finale; and sci-fi portal selfie.
An extremely tiring day but all good. Up early to rush straight out and buy the Christmas tree but we could hear the rain pouring down so washed and ate toast in the hope it would stop. It didn't so we put on hardy outdoor gear and made our way to an unsurprisingly deserted Tree Amigos.
All of the smallest trees had sold out but we found a nice 5-footer and mulling spices and Dave carried it back on his shoulder. Left it outside in the back garden while we started on the big Christmas clean-up and declutter.
Dave worked on the sitting room, dusting and getting rid of random tat. I tackled the very much harder downstairs spare room - which has obviously been our go-to place for dumping just about anything for months or even years. Two charity shop bags filled and a bag of rubbish and we can finally see the floor. Need to finish off tomorrow as there's still more.
Stopped at 3 for a late lunch of cold salmon and roasted aubergine in pitta and headed out to Kew Gardens, F and Sharon unfortunately unable to join us. Day had gradually brightened so quite puddly but it was dry and though not icily cold, there was a brisk wind.
Excellent installations as always: colourful greenhouses, sequinny robins, lit-up glasshouses, trees draped in fairy lights, festive music and more. Enjoyed a mulled wine and boozy hot chocolate as we started the long walk and finished off with a vegan frankfurter and a mooch around the shop.
I'd forgotten my first aid kit, so knees were aching by the end of it.