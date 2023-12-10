Floor space

I said yesterday that we could now see the floor in the downstairs spare room - here's the proof.
Another busy day. Rushed out on the bike before the forecast rain to get my reserved book from the library and get a few things from the farmers' market. Home to put away the Sainsbury's delivery and enjoy a quick mushroom brunch.
Prepared two big tray bakes of vegetables and veggie sausages - one for Dave's lunches and one for our supper. Dave got the Christmas decorations down, put up the tree and got the lights on it and I finished tidying and decluttering the downstairs room. A nice surprise when Suzanne turned up on our doorstep with a Christmas card - we invited her in for a cup of tea and a chat.
An entertaining moment when I was roasting our supper tray bake - I couldn't understand why I kept coughing whenever I opened the oven door as if some of Dave's noxious chillis were in there. Turns out they were. He'd put a bowl of them in the after-warmth of the oven a few days ago to dry off and forgotten about them and I hadn't noticed. He almost gave himself an asthma attack picking them up and rushing out of the back door with them, what fumes.
Finally sat down with our supper (only slightly chillified) and caught up with yesterday's entertaining Doctor Who new doctor special.