Charred by boxplayer
Photo 2064

Charred

I seem to have invented a new Ottolenghi-style ingredient - hand-charred chilli flakes - when I didn't notice Dave's chillis in the oven and they got well and truly blackened while I cooked two tray bakes of vegetables in the oven.

10 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Susan Wakely ace
Oh yes they are a little charred. I’m guessing that these were hot, hot, hot.
December 10th, 2023  
