Previous
Photo 2065
Christmas hats
Waiting for our food at our work Christmas lunch at Boulevard Brasserie.
Hilfiger
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-14
Smiles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-14
14 December 2023
Covent Garden WC2
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
5
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7778
photos
165
followers
189
following
565% complete
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
1708
346
1709
1710
347
1711
2065
348
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th December 2023 4:35pm
christmas
,
restaurant
,
table
,
hats
,
christmas hats
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that the food was worth waiting for.
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the hats.
December 15th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nice hats….. my head is too big for any to fit!!
December 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely festive girls!
December 15th, 2023
