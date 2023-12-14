The streets of Covent Garden were mobbed - peak Christmas party night. Felt busier than I've seen it since before COVID and I loved it. So lovely to see people out and about enjoying themselves - we are very lucky to be able to do so.
In the office with almost the whole team as it was the team Christmas lunch day. Stopped off first at Hotel Chocolat in Victoria to get my team thank you presents, a contribution for the team meeting and Dave's traditional chocolate sleekster Christmas present.
Very busy first thing trying to get something finished but eased off after - our 'team meeting' was an excuse to eat the Hotel Chocolat Nice Slice (yum), swap Secret Santa presents and do a quiz. I got a game of Uno from Mon.
Left for the restaurant - Boulevard Brasserie - around 3 and had to wait outside for 10 mins as our table wasn't ready they said, very grumnlingly. It got better after that. Quite relaxed service as opposed to some places where they shove the courses in front of you before you've even had a chance to sit down and the food very good: goats cheese salad, sea bass (but with not enough roast potatoes) and chocolate truffle cake plus a kir royale and white wine.
Didn't think I'd last but we went in search of drinks and J and M managed to find us a big table at the back of the White Swan for gin, chat and a game of Something Fishy. C and R came back with me to Walthamstow as R was staying over - C came in to chat for a bit while we had a cup of tea - Dave had already retired but joined us for a cup.