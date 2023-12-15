Leuven town hall

Beautifully lit up alongside many other attractive buildings in historic Leuven.



Up early to sort out R with breakfast and pack once she'd left for work. Got out on time and arrived at St Pancras to get hold of euros, and some extra nibbles for the train. Met L and P, S and C, and J and after not too long, boarded our Eurostar to Brussels. Time passed quickly with a couple of bottles of bubbly, olives and other nibbles.



At Brussels got a short onward train to Leuven and a 20 minute walk from the station got us to the Ibis central - and we bumped into Anna on the way.. Rested for an hour before meeting everyone for pre-supper drinks. Quite busy but we found somewhere finally for beers and prosecco.



Walked to the restaurant the Troubadour, a very smart looking establishment. The food was very good - snails, eels in a green vegetable sauce with fries - but service though friendly had its ups and downs . They took ages coming, ran out of things, got C's order wrong.



Walked slowly back to the hotel after where I nearly burst a blood vessel laughing so much as J and I played table football with Dave and P. We were seriously trounced.



