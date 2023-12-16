Glasshouse

At Leuven botanical gardens. Steamy and lovely to wander into from the cold - full of lilies, hanging orchids, pitcher plants, air plants, and tropical specimens.
Met L and P, A and J in the foyer and walked into the cold but dry streets in search of breakfast settling on Bar Leuv that P had googled as a good brunch place. Roomy, nice vibe and lots of good menu choices - Dave had a waffle with cream and fruit and I had mushrooms and thin parmesan shavings on crusty toast.
Had a quick look at one of the market stalls selling interesting salts and grabbed some Christmas presents. Walked on to the botanical gardens with Dave and J meeting S there. Excellent even in winter - dried seed heads, water features and lawns with interesting modern sculptures. Lots of fruit trees espaliered in unusual ways and beautiful old glasshouses full of exotic plants and cacti.
Found De Metafoor after - cosy bar with games, locals and beers. I had a hot chocolate first and it came with a speculoos biscuit, mini eggnog and sponge cake - almost lunch. Followed it up with a beer as H and R joined us.
Started walking to the Christmas market via the museum and for a moment we thought we weren't going to get the Dieric Bouts exhibition tickets we were after as sold out but I went in and managed to get a couple that they keep back for tourists.
The market was not amazing but I did get my gluhwein and we raided the chocolate stall for treats and presents to take home. Walked back to the hotel in the drizzle and stopped off at the escargots stall for some to share.
Met everyone later at Domus for dinner - including E and W who arrived today. Excellent restaurant with better and more efficient service than yesterday although we almost had to run and leave the money as they wouldn't bring us the bill. Very scrumptious fishing pot with mashed potato - like a deconstructed fish pie.
On to the evening's venue 30cc for the reason we were here - Naragonia's 20th anniversary concert and bal. The venue was astonishingly beautiful - sort of art deco/secessionist including a sumptuous auditorium on several levels and a bar with incredible murals and elaborate light pendants. You could stand on a balcony level also and get a view of the dancing at the bal after.
The concert was phenomenally good with the core Naragonia quartet and invited guests including their two talented children (singing and trumpet), Simone Botasso, Andy Cutting, Gilles Chabenat and many more. And we had front row seats.
The bal after was as musically wonderful but more challenging as a dance experience, it being full to the gills - a lot of good dancing but also some self-indulgent couples intensely hogging their spot of the dance floor and it was steaming hot. Though opening the balcony windows helped.
Home after 1 and exhausted - straight to bed while L, P and A had a drink at the still open bar.
16 December 2023
Leuven, Belgium