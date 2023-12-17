Previous
Niepold Cutting by boxplayer
351 / 365

Niepold Cutting

Gorgeous intimate afternoon bal with Anne Niepold and Andy Cutting, complete with one of Anne's children playing at her feet at times.

Another breakfast at Bar Leuv, smoked salmon on crusty bread with salad and guacamole. The Dieric Bouts exhibition after with P and L - excellent art and a lovely small gallery. Walked to the station after to get the train to Brussels, picking up A and J. Train was mobbed as a lot of people were travelling in for a pro-Palestine march - tight standing room only - but only 30 mins.

At Brussels, confusion reigned as we tried to find the trams we needed to go south for the bal - they turned out to be metro trains which is why we'd struggled. Only a short hop to Saint Gilles for the bal - stopping off at the astonishingly slow but very nice Terter for takeaway cakes.

Bal was a much better dance experience - lovely floor, nicer dancers and Niepold Cutting were superb, ending with an encore of Abba's The Winner Takes It All - not a dry eye in the house.

Hear a short clip of the music https://youtu.be/4Km7HEWOT4o?si=fiEbQkNDL3euQVlU

Back to Brussels Midi after to buy train snacks and wait for our Eurostar. More bubbly and food on the 2-hour journey back and home by 10.30. Phew.

Flemish noses https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-17
Green https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-17

17 December 2023
Brussels, Belgium
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise