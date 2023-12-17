Gorgeous intimate afternoon bal with Anne Niepold and Andy Cutting, complete with one of Anne's children playing at her feet at times.
Another breakfast at Bar Leuv, smoked salmon on crusty bread with salad and guacamole. The Dieric Bouts exhibition after with P and L - excellent art and a lovely small gallery. Walked to the station after to get the train to Brussels, picking up A and J. Train was mobbed as a lot of people were travelling in for a pro-Palestine march - tight standing room only - but only 30 mins.
At Brussels, confusion reigned as we tried to find the trams we needed to go south for the bal - they turned out to be metro trains which is why we'd struggled. Only a short hop to Saint Gilles for the bal - stopping off at the astonishingly slow but very nice Terter for takeaway cakes.
Bal was a much better dance experience - lovely floor, nicer dancers and Niepold Cutting were superb, ending with an encore of Abba's The Winner Takes It All - not a dry eye in the house.