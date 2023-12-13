Christmas tree

I would have put this up yesterday for the December festive word but Dave hadn't yet put the angel on top.
Non-working day of ticking off more things from the Christmas to do list. Took the charity bags to the Salvation Army shop, cleared away the piles of clothes that have been accumulating because of lack of drawer space (summer ones put away and more for the charity shop), and did some online ordering. Dave dusted, decluttered and got the wreaths up.
Tree is beautiful - some gorgeous decorations