Christmas tree by boxplayer
Christmas tree

I would have put this up yesterday for the December festive word but Dave hadn't yet put the angel on top.

Non-working day of ticking off more things from the Christmas to do list. Took the charity bags to the Salvation Army shop, cleared away the piles of clothes that have been accumulating because of lack of drawer space (summer ones put away and more for the charity shop), and did some online ordering. Dave dusted, decluttered and got the wreaths up.

Ribbon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-13

13 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Super teamwork it’s so lovely to read - everything is better shared.
Tree is beautiful - some gorgeous decorations
December 13th, 2023  
