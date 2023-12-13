Previous
Ribbon by boxplayer
Photo 1710

Ribbon

December festive words 13

Secret Santa present ready and wrapped for tomorrow's work party.

Christmas tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-13

13 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
468% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely wrapping,
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise