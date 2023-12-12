Previous
Puddle morning by boxplayer
346 / 365

Puddle morning

Woke up to the sound of heavy rain in the early hours and there were a lot of puddles on the way in to work.

Left later than normal as I was on call till 8.30 and there was some chance the documents we'd been waiting for since yesterday would be coming imminently and need publishing for 9 so I needed to wait for team members to be logged in. As it was the documents didn't turn up till later in the day.

A bit annoying as I was going in to Croydon first thing to hand over my present for a disadvantaged child as part of a work Christmas present initiative. Not one of our offices, but the council so was a good 10 minute walk from the station. Didn't get back to the normal office until gone 11.

Very disruptive day with crazy urgent (so-called) stuff all day and no chance to look at my RRA application. I was even late to choir rehearsal because of something needing doing. Was glad to leave just gone 6 although got home to find something in the inbox that could mean I get called this evening - tedious.

Tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-12

12 December 2023
Walthamstow E17

12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs ace
What a great find, well spotted.
December 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great clear reflection.
December 12th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Excellent reflections.
December 12th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great reflections
December 12th, 2023  
