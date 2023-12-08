Sign up
Photo 1705
Joyful
December festive words 8
Not really sure if this counts as joyful - the rather random find of a comedy string of sausages among the Christmas decorations in the post office.
8 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
joyful
,
sausage
,
father christmas
,
christmas decorations
,
dec23words
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Definitely jolly which I think equals joyful! Extremely unique too!
December 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Definitely a random find .
December 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Looks joyful to me
December 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
they look like a dog toy , our previous whippet had a toy similar
December 8th, 2023
