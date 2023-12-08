Previous
Joyful

December festive words 8

Not really sure if this counts as joyful - the rather random find of a comedy string of sausages among the Christmas decorations in the post office.

Road closed https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-08

8 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
8th December 2023

plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Definitely jolly which I think equals joyful! Extremely unique too!
December 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Definitely a random find .
December 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Looks joyful to me
December 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
they look like a dog toy , our previous whippet had a toy similar
December 8th, 2023  
