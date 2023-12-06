Previous
We seem to be turning this into a new tradition - a pre-Christmas treat at the Brasserie of Light in Selfridges after a day of Christmas shopping. Well a day for Dave - I only managed a couple of hours. Another cold day but very bright.

Non-working but busy day. Tried to phone about Dave's wrong coat delivery, but they didn't answer and sent the flat expenses to sister T for her tax return all before showering. Went to my mum's for a good hour and a half helping her fill out the form that the Finnish bank needs and write the covering letter that my cousin helped draft.

Walked to Highgate after to start on my shopping list - found fill your own crackers in Shelter and book presents in the nice bookshop. Travelled into town and picked up our favourite wrapping paper from Marks as well as thermal leggings for my mum.

Met Dave at the Brasserie for a slap-up supper of oysters and lemon sole (prawn curry for Dave) and a couple of glasses of Veuve Cliquot. Home on a very busy Victoria line.

Lights in the city https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-06
Gifts https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-06

6 December 2023
Oxford Street W1
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Latest from all albums

Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness, that was a very full day......lovely ending though !
December 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great tradition to start.
December 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
oysters, lemon sole and Veuve Cliquot, that's a very civilised end to shopping and a busy day :)
December 6th, 2023  
