Gifts by boxplayer
Photo 1703

Gifts

December festive words 6

Selfridges window displays as super as always.

Brasserie of Light https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-06
Lights in the city https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-06


6 December 2023
Oxford Street W1
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
What a spectacular window display.
December 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous window display
December 6th, 2023  
