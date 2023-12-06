Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
Gifts
December festive words 6
Selfridges window displays as super as always.
Brasserie of Light
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-06
Lights in the city
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-06
6 December 2023
Oxford Street W1
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th December 2023 4:15pm
Tags
christmas
,
window
,
shop
,
selfridges
,
department store
,
oxford street
,
window display"dec23words gifts display
Susan Wakely
ace
What a spectacular window display.
December 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous window display
December 6th, 2023
