Wrapping paper
December festive words 5
We used to have a really nice card and gift shop near work but it closed, things not really being sustainable after COVID. Both these lovely wrapping papers came from there.
5 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7755
photos
166
followers
189
following
466% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmas
,
holly
,
robin
,
wrapping paper
,
dec23words
