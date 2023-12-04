Sign up
Photo 1701
Red
November words 4
A house near the park goes all out at Christmas. Very impressive.
Tree Amigos
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-04
4 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7752
photos
167
followers
190
following
466% complete
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
335
336
2059
1699
337
1700
338
1701
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th December 2023 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
santa
,
teddy bear
,
post box
,
christmas decorations
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Christmas time is always good for providing a pop of red.
December 4th, 2023
