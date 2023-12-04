Sign up
Photo 2060
Siger
Fine Flemish folkery from the Dhoore brothers on a accordion and bouzouki.
Tree Amigos
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-04
Red
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-04
4 December 2023
Camden Town NW1
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7753
photos
167
followers
190
following
Views
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th December 2023 9:09pm
Tags
musician
,
music
,
concert
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
accordion
,
bouzouki
,
siger
