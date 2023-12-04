Sign up
Tree Amigos
The Tree Amigos are ready and waiting in the park. Cycled past and had a nosey on the way back from Zumba. Big toe not so aggravating this time. Weather cold and dank with odd spots of rain.
Auntie R and mum spent hours and three phone calls trying to work out how to move things forward with the Finnish account but didn't get anywhere other than she has to fill out a form we think.
4 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson
ace
All ready for selling I expect
December 4th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Love your title!
December 4th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super pov
December 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a great half and half.
December 4th, 2023
