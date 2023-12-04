Previous
Tree Amigos by boxplayer
338 / 365

Tree Amigos

The Tree Amigos are ready and waiting in the park. Cycled past and had a nosey on the way back from Zumba. Big toe not so aggravating this time. Weather cold and dank with odd spots of rain.

Auntie R and mum spent hours and three phone calls trying to work out how to move things forward with the Finnish account but didn't get anywhere other than she has to fill out a form we think.

Red https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-04

4 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
All ready for selling I expect
December 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Love your title!
December 4th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super pov
December 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This makes a great half and half.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise