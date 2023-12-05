Sad spent balloon

On a wet pavement on the way into the office. Cold and damp again and hard getting moving after yesterday's late night. Walking over the narrow cycle path that crosses the pavement outside the station, I nearly got mown over by a guy on a scooter going at a horrific speed - I swore fruitily at his back. Which put me in a foul mood so I then swore at the stupid woman that muscled her way in front of me in her desperation to get a seat on the tube. People are generally politer than you think on the tube but perhaps people are starting to get frazzled by all the stuff to do for Christmas.
Choir practice at lunchtime and met Grace afte work at the Queen's Arms in Pimlico for, food, kir royals and chatting about her online dating experiences.
Cousin K messaged with info on the form my mum had to fill out and how to do it - will have to go round to mum's tomorrow to help her do it.