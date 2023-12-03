The best mulled wine yet

I must have drunk several bottles' worth of mulled wine out and about over the last few days and it's still only the 3rd of December. This in the King's Arms in Borough was excellent and E and I had 2 glasses - good and citrusy and not too sweet and cloying.
Noticeably less cold today but damper and danker. Halloumi fry-up before putting mum in an Uber. I went off to this folk session getting there early as it had been so busy last time, but it wasn't too bad and also not as loud - quite pleasant in fact and it was good E turned up.
Last ceilidh band class of the term after, learning one of Ross's tunes and home to finally chill out - been a bit busy and this week will be too.