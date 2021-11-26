Previous
Lake Mulwala by briaan
Lake Mulwala

We are on a vacation at Yarrawonga in northern Victoria, Australia. Adjacent is the artificial Lake Mulwala. This is a view looking towards the setting sun. The clouds are amazing.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Brian

