Chinese Dragon by briaan
Chinese Dragon

By chance, my wife and I witnessed a Chinese Dragon dance at a shopping centre. Wow, the drums and cymbals were so loud :)
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
