Eucalypt Flower by briaan
232 / 365

Eucalypt Flower

Today I noticed a gum tree (Eucalypt) flowering. It seems unseasonal, however the beauty of the bloom speaks for itself. Taken in Ringwood, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thank you for comments on previous images.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Brian

