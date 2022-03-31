Previous
Tungsten Coil by briaan
234 / 365

Tungsten Coil

In an Italian restaurant in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, these lights are a feature. The walls are polished concrete. Thanks for your feedback on previous images.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Brian

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This makes a nice almost abstract image. I’m sure that restaurant is beautiful and quite modern.
March 31st, 2022  
