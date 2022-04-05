Previous
Eucalypt+
Eucalypt+

This shows the spenmt flower buds on a eucalypt. Common in Australia, this is located in Ashbrook, Melbourne, Victoria. Multiple flowers on a stalk. Glorious colours in the various species.
Brian

