Previous
Next
Autumn Shades by briaan
256 / 365

Autumn Shades

Autumn in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia has been relatively warm. Consequentially the change in colours is delayed from typical season changes. There is something about these leaves, their structure and the shades of colour.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise