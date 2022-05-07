Previous
Fireworks by briaan
271 / 365

Fireworks

Last night, the tallest building in Melbourne was commissioned with a light show and fireworks.
https://www.australia108.com/
Photo taken from our 25th floor balcony.
7th May 2022

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

