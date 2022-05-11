Previous
Night Bridge by briaan
275 / 365

Night Bridge

From the 25th floor of our apartment, the Bolte Bridge reflections stand out on the harbour. LR and PS.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Stunning on black!
May 11th, 2022  
