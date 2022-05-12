Previous
Lobby Flowers by briaan
276 / 365

Lobby Flowers

The lobby of our apartment building displays a flower arrangement for residents and guests. This image is the result of stacking 6 images focused at different points in the arrangement. LR and PS used to align and stack the images.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Maggiemae ace
I love to see what the professionals can do with our lovely flowers!
May 12th, 2022  
