Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
276 / 365
Lobby Flowers
The lobby of our apartment building displays a flower arrangement for residents and guests. This image is the result of stacking 6 images focused at different points in the arrangement. LR and PS used to align and stack the images.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
276
photos
39
followers
60
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I love to see what the professionals can do with our lovely flowers!
May 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close