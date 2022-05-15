Sign up
279 / 365
Tree Corridor
Today I explored
https://nepeanhistoricalsociety.asn.au/history/quarantine-station/
beginning in the 1850s to deal with disease in crowded and unsanitory conditions.
This corridor of trees is amazing. The trees may well be more than 100 years old.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
279
photos
39
followers
60
following
76% complete
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful! They make a lovely allee.
May 15th, 2022
