Previous
Next
Tree Corridor by briaan
279 / 365

Tree Corridor

Today I explored https://nepeanhistoricalsociety.asn.au/history/quarantine-station/ beginning in the 1850s to deal with disease in crowded and unsanitory conditions.
This corridor of trees is amazing. The trees may well be more than 100 years old.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful! They make a lovely allee.
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise