Life on dead tree by briaan
280 / 365

Life on dead tree

iPhoneXS capture of these tiny mushrooms on a dead fallen log. Located near Tootgarook, a small town in country Victoria, Australia.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

