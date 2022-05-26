Previous
Motorway by briaan
290 / 365

Motorway

A view of the motorway that bypasses the CBD of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
79% complete

Photo Details

