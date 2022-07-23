Previous
Wattlebird by briaan
348 / 365

Wattlebird

Hearing movement in the banksia tree, I discovered this Wattlebird feasting on the blooms. iPhoneXS
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

