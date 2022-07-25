Previous
Long Exposure by briaan
350 / 365

Long Exposure

This evening the clouds over Melbourne moved rapidly. This image came from using a Neutral Density filter, ISO 50 f/22 30 secs 57mm. I like the result.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
